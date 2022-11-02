AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:02 p.m. EDT

Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from the site for violating Twitters rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. The pledge came after Musk met with a handful of civil-society leaders Tuesday. Meeting attendees said they asked Musk not to restore the accounts of banned users before the midterm. They also requested Twitter to have a transparent process on how it plans to restore accounts and enforce election integrity measures are already in place.

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in a climate protest last week have been sentenced to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest. Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague at a hearing Wednesday, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules. One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The painting was not damaged.

Filmmaker Haggis takes stand to 'clear my name' in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Paul Haggis told jurors on Wednesday that it was years before he learned that a woman now accusing him of rape saw their sexual encounter as “anything other than consensual.” The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director took the stand Wednesday to begin what could be days of testimony. His accuser, a publicist, testified earlier that he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her in 2013 as she repeatedly told him no. Haggis says the encounter was consensual and that she never indicated otherwise until her attorneys let him know in 2017 about the allegation. Breest sued late that year.

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

NEW YORK (AP) — Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book that’s sure to spark conversations — “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” But if you disagree with the rankings, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were among the judges.

Psychedelic 'magic mushroom' drug may ease some depression

A preliminary study says the psychedelic chemical in “magic mushrooms” may ease depression in some hard-to-treat patients. The effects in a study released Wednesday were modest but they occurred with a single dose in people who previously had gotten little relief from standard antidepressants. The study is part of a resurgence of research into potential medical uses of hallucinogenic drugs, and the results echo findings in smaller studies of the mushroom compound psilocybin. The compound was taken by capsule during medically supervised sessions lasting up to eight hours. The researchers say larger and longer studies are needed to determine the effectiveness and safety of using the chemical for depression.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. Winners of giant jackpots like the one up for grabs Wednesday night nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.

Colorado man gets $7M settlement in police stun gun case

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado city of Idaho Springs said Wednesday that it has agreed to pay $7 million to a 75-year-old man who was dragged from his apartment after a dispute with his neighbor. Michael Clark's federal civil rights lawsuit said Officer Nicholas Hanning used a stun gun on him without warning, causing him to lose consciousness and hit his head. He later suffered a stroke that left him with permanent injuries. Hanning was later fired, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to two years probation. Clark remains in a wheelchair. The police department said the officer used unacceptably poor judgment.

2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week’s midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on drug and weapons charges. Meanwhile, the FBI says in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats. McKillips’ lawyer, Neil McElroy, said Wednesday that McKillips was taken into custody and that he's asked for McKillips' release pending a Nov. 9 detention hearing.

Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing

Tony Hawk's The Skatepark Project has launched a fellowship program, which is training 12 skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management so they can build a skatepark in their neighborhoods. Skateboarding culture expert and sociologist Neftalie Williams said the program was a response to the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The nonprofit wondered: "How do you take this platform and really take it to the next level, really empower the next generation?” They decided creating a new generation of skateboarding advocates who also understand the mechanics of community organizing is part of the answer.

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo's Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce.