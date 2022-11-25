AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:13 p.m. EST

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

BEIJING (AP) — A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

Woman dies on hike in Utah's Zion Park, husband hospitalized

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park. The National Park Service says the married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through an known as the Narrows on Tuesday and Wednesday. The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified. The park's rescue team responded Wednesday morning and found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center for treatment. Rescuers administered emergency aid to the woman but determined she had died.

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital. So fans don’t have to go too far to get to matches. The country billed its World Cup as environmentally sustainable in part because of how compact it is. But the reality is quite different. Tens of thousands of foreign fans are turning to shuttle flights between Doha and neighboring Dubai because of high hotel prices, a scarcity of accommodation and alcohol limits.

Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital, where she died. It wasn’t until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.

Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — World Cup fans who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for vast fan villages some hour away from the city. From the moment that Qatar was named host of the World Cup, fears mounted over how the tiny country would find rooms for the massive influx of 1.2 million fans — roughly a third of the nation’s total population. Qatar’s frenzied building program delivered tens of thousands of rooms through new hotels, rented apartments and even three giant cruise ships. But soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha’s outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Facial recognition technology is mostly associated with uses such as surveillance and the authentication of human faces, but a group of scientists believe they’ve found a new use for it: saving seals. A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of harbor seals in Maine’s Casco Bay. The team found its accuracy at identifying the marine mammals is close to 100%, which is no small accomplishment in an ecosystem home to thousands of seals. The researchers are working on expanding their database to make it available to other scientists.

Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes. Police have launched an international hunt for the thieves and their loot, consisting of 483 Celtic coins and a lump of unworked gold discovered near the town of Manching in 1999. Museum security systems recorded that a door was pried open at 1:26 a.m. and then how the thieves left again at 1:35 a.m. Bavarian police said there were “parallels” between the heist in Manching and the theft of priceless jewels and a large gold coin in Dresden and Berlin. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday evidence pointed to the work of professionals.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students are injured from an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day. City police said two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys were shot late Wednesday morning. All were in stable condition and receiving hospital treatment. The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia. It occurred shortly after school let out early for parent-teacher conferences.