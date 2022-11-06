AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:36 p.m. EST

Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter

NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter said Sunday on Instagram that that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings, but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence. A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women's center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off. A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked. She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020. Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Prosecutors didn't dispute that she was sexually assaulted.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Pat Benatar roared. Lionel Richie Soared. Eminem was Eminem. All are now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a rousing show Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They're joined in the Hall by Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton, who felt like she didn't deserve the honor and wrote a rock song for the occasion. Duran Duran overcame technical glitches to thrill a room full of its fans. Richie's set went from the mellow ballad “Hello” to the celebration of “All Night Long.” Benatar showed off her powerful pipes with “Love is a Battlefield.” Eminem brought on Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of “Dream On” for 2003′s “Sing for the Moment.”

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

'Black Adam' tops box office again on quiet weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.' says “Black Adam” topped the box office for the third straight weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales. The studio released the ticket sales estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend in movie theaters before the upcoming release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Only one new film opened in wide release: “One Piece Film: Red.” The Japanese anime sequel debuted in second place with $9.5 million. Third place went to “Ticket to Paradise,” the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy. The Universal Pictures release collected $8.5 million in its third weekend. The film “Black Adam” is Dwayne Johnson’s bid to launch a new DC Films superpower. It has surpassed $300 million globally in three weeks of release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million.

Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania. The country's prime minister says 19 people have died in the crash, raising the death toll. Local authorities said 26 of the 43 on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital. They say rescue work is continuing. The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning while heading to Bukoba Airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. Photos of the plane showed it mostly submerged in the lake. A police commander says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. This was Houston's second championship. The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal. Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1. Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series. Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”