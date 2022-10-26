AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:28 p.m. EDT

2,700-year-old rock carvings discovered in Iraq's Mosul

BAGHDAD (AP) — Archaeologists in northern Iraq have unearthed 2,700-year-old rock carvings featuring war scenes and trees, dating back to the Assyrian Empire. A team of experts in Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, has been working to restore the site of the ancient Mashki Gate. The structure was bulldozed by Islamic State group militants in 2016. Head of the restoration project said on Wednesday that his team was surprised to discover eight murals with inscriptions, decorative drawings and writings. The territory of present-day Iraq was home to some of the earliest cities in the world. Thousands of archaeological sites are scattered across the country, where Sumerians, Babylonian and Assyrian once lived.

Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate has approved a bill to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities. The Senate approved the measure Wednesday on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise. And businesses like restaurants may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Ebola infects 6 schoolkids in Uganda as contagion fear grows

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Six schoolchildren in Uganda’s capital have tested positive for Ebola. Wednesday's announcement by the health minister marks a serious escalation of the outbreak declared just over a month ago. The children, who attend three different schools in Kampala, are among at least 15 people in the city confirmed to have been infected with Ebola, according to a statement by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. The children are members of a family exposed to disease by a man who traveled from one Ebola-hit district and sought treatment in Kampala, the statement said. Authorities are “following up” 170 contacts from the schools attended by the six children, it said.

Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off. The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit. The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June when several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef were stolen near the Nebraska cities of Lincoln and Grand Island. An investigation determined that beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin were being targeted. On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering.