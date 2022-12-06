AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:29 a.m. EST

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.

Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Avenatti admitted to cheating clients out of millions of dollars. The Southern California judge on Monday also ordered him to pay more than $10 million in restitution. Avenatti had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge. He'd been accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients, but instead he funneled the money to accounts he controlled. Avenatti’s sentence in Southern California will be served after he finishes a five-year term for separate convictions in New York.

'Road Trippin' — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023. Live Nation said Monday the band’s 23-date global trek kicks off March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland. Joining the band on select dates will be The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess.

‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A serial slayer already serving a life sentence for murder has also admitted to killing five women on Long Island decades ago. Richard Cottingham was sentenced on Monday to 25 years to life in connection with Diane Cusick’s death in February 1968. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham received immunity from prosecution for the four other killings. The 76-year-old prisoner attended the hearing via a video feed from a New Jersey prison. Cottingham is believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers. He is known as the “Torso Killer” because authorities say he cut off the heads and limbs of some of his victims.

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule is on its way home from the moon to wrap up a three-week test flight. The capsule and its test dummies came within 80 miles of the far side of the moon Monday. Once emerging from behind the moon, Orion flew over a couple Apollo landing sites. The capsule was too high to make out the Apollo lander descent stages or anything else left behind by astronauts more than a half-century ago. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off of San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the next moonshot.

Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, has resigned after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving her golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation Monday after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during the Nov. 12 stop by a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy. During that stop, O’Connor identified herself as the Tampa chief, flashed her badge and asked to be let go. The deputy issued only a verbal warning. The golf cart did not have a license tag, a requirement for when such vehicles are driven on public streets.

Nick Bollettieri, coach to many tennis stars, dead at age 91

Hall of Fame tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has died at the age of 91. Bollettieri worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes. Bollettieri died Sunday night at home in Florida after a series of health issues, according to his manager, Steve Shulla. Bollettieri helped no fewer than 10 players who went on to be No. 1 in the world rankings. That group includes sisters Serena and Venus Williams, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Agassi and Seles. Six of his pupils were elected to the International Hall of Fame and that number is sure to grow.

Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors

WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Matt Damon playfully teased George Clooney and Sheryl Crow performed a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” for Amy Grant. Sean Penn called U2 “four scrappy Dublin punks,” and ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Knight, Clooney, Grant, León and U2 were feted during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors. Every year the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select group of people for their artistic contributions to American culture. The show will be broadcast on Dec. 28 on CBS. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses were in attendance.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.