AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:16 p.m. EST

7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in NY suburb

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say seven children were injured when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County. Police say a bus carrying 21 children veered off the road, scraped against a telephone pole, hit a tree and then hit two parked vehicles. The bus hit more trees before crashing into the house. Police say two children sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Five other children and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The mind behind the Rubik’s Cube celebrates a lasting puzzle

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever had trouble solving a Rubik’s Cube, a good piece of advice is to break it down into steps. It’s worth a shot: That advice is from the man who made it. Ernő Rubik invented the cube in 1974 and has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon with over 450 million cubes sold and a mini-empire of related toys. The latest brain-teaser is called the Phantom, which takes the 3x3 original cube and adds a memory test: Using thermochromic technology, the tiles revert to black unless the heat of the user’s hand keeps them visible.

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday. The Perry family said that Perry died after a short illness. Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40. Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan shows the couple is once again prepared to address their rift with the royal family directly and in their own words. Netflix released roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” as their relatives, the Prince and Princess of Wales, embark on a U.S. trip. The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan, with one portion showing a picture of Meghan crying transitioning with a glass-breaking sound effect as an image of William and Kate appears. Netflix has not announced a release date for the six-part series.

Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to stop selling the film or add a disclaimer to the documentary and the related book that it sells on its site. Jassy addressed the company's handling of the issue at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York City. He says Amazon is a retailer of content to millions of customers with different viewpoints, and it has to allow access to those viewpoints even if they're objectionable.

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million). That price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. There was no immediate word on who bought Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, Beckmann was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums. He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. According to German media, the country's previous art auction record was 9.5 million euros.

NC co-pilot's death in fall from plane ruled accidental

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a pilot who fell from a small airplane in flight in North Carolina in July an accident. The News & Observer reports that the autopsy states that Charles Hew Crooks' death was likely the result of falling from the plane while vomiting. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report states that after a hard landing, a second pilot directed Crooks to declare an emergency and request a diversion. Crooks later lowered the ramp in the back of the airplane, indicating that he felt sick. Early reports and 911 calls said Crooks “jumped” or “exited” the plane, but the autopsy found that the fall was accidental.

France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country

BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was the scene of many of the last century's fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it's believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner" in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.

Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge in Tampa stemming from a domestic incident. Police say the 34-year-old Brown was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman at a home in Tampa on Monday. The report says Brown threw a shoe at the victim, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out. Brown faces a court-issued warrant for his arrest. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Brown in early January after he left the field mid-game and complained about his playing time.

Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident." Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Thursday that two children and three adults were found dead Wednesday in the home in the village of Buffalo Grove. Authorities have not disclosed the ages or genders of those five people or information about how they died. Banek says additional information may be released later Thursday after a coroner’s examination is completed and relatives are notified. Buffalo Grove police say the five bodies were found inside a single-family residence during a well-being check on a woman.