AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:07 p.m. EDT

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People are showing up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. Monday’s huge jackpot comes less than two years after a Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers to win a $1.05 billion dollar jackpot.

Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get cancellation if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education Department on Monday finalized a package of rules that it proposed earlier this year. The new rules take hold in July and are separate from President Joe Biden’s sweeping student debt forgiveness plan, which has been held up in court amid a legal challenge. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his agency is “fixing a broken system and putting borrowers first.”

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Stocks fell on Wall Street, but with one day left in October major indexes are still headed for big gains for the month. Investors this week will be watching for another extra-large interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, part of the central bank's fight against inflation, and the government's monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6% Monday, but is still on track for its biggest monthly gain since July. The Dow is headed for its biggest monthly gain since at least 1975.

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday from a launch center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, one of China’s most powerful launch vehicles. A large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched is it rose into the sky. Mengtian is the second laboratory module for the space station, connecting to a core module where the crew lives and works. The module is currently populated by two male and one female astronauts. Monday's launch is uncrewed.

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city's dress code ordinance that says “bikini baristas” must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. The decision this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want. A federal court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated both the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at “quick service facilities" like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina 23-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives to build a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight over No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10. Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards and the Tigers' defense registered 11 tackles behind the line. Missouri won its second straight SEC game after opening league play 0-3. It also beat a ranked opponent for the first time in more than two years since topping No. 17 LSU 45-41 on Oct. 10, 2020.

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener. With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem. Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.” Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Indiana teacher with 'kill list' agrees to no-contact order

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation. Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends has died at age 93. The foundation that runs the Amsterdam museum named for Frank paid tribute to Hannah Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Anne's memory alive. Pick-Goslar grew up with Anne after both their families left Germany as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power. They were separated as Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942. The friends met again in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before Anne died there of typhus. In 1947, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she became a nurse, and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She described her large family as “my answer to Hitler.”