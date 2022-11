AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:03 p.m. EST

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Swift says she and her team asked the platform multiple times if it would be able to handle massive demand. In her words, she says: “We were assured they could.” Of fans who lost out after hours waiting in a digital queue, Swift said she hopes to provide more chances to get together.

New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion

PARIS (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta? Scientists meeting outside Paris on Friday who have increased the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century have the answer. It's a quetta, which has 30 zeroes after the figure 1. Rapid scientific advances and vast worldwide data storage on the web, in smartphones and in the cloud mean that the terms used to measure things in weight and size needed updating. A British scientist led the push Friday to incorporate bold new, tongue-twisting prefixes -- on the gigantic and even the minuscule scale. Four new prefixes were passed by 64 nations attending the General Conference on Weights and Measures.

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after being arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked in about two hours earlier. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing. The arrest came just hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee won for the seventh time in eight games. The Titans say in a statement they are gathering information.

Northern Ireland police vehicle hit in suspected bomb attack

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland say two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force says it is treating the attack as attempted murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a blast in Strabane on Thursday night “appears to have been a targeted attack on police.” An assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said Friday that “a strong line of inquiry” was whether an Irish Republican Army splinter group known as the New IRA was responsible. A 1998 peace agreement largely ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitary groups and U.K. security forces. IRA dissidents continue to mount occasional attacks.

Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo has shut its doors to visitors due to a case of avian flu among one of its aquatic birds. The bird — a hamerkop, or a medium-sized wading bird — that had died last week tested positive for the disease following a routine check. The zoo said Friday it will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations. Berlin's climate ministry said the primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu.

US home sales fell in October for ninth straight month

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth month in a row to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years, as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million. Sales fell 28.4% from October last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since December 2011, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic. The national median home price rose 6.6% in October from a year earlier to $379,100.

After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song “Applause” when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar. After 13 nominations, Warren says she was incredulous, but her mood quickly turned to disbelief. The prolific songwriter will be collecting her honorary statuette Saturday at the annual Governors Awards. She’s the first songwriter to ever get the award. Fellow recipients Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Michael J. Fox, who is getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm says prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. It is the second execution since September the state has cancelled because of venous access difficulties.