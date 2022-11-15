AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:15 p.m. EST

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries. A statement from Magoffin County Schools says another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released. The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Officials said pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a case involving the deaths of dozens of military veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. The settlement was approved Monday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 took the lives of 84 residents. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are thankful the case has been brought to a conclusion.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.

Steve Martin, Harry Bliss team up on 'Number One Is Walking'

NEW YORK (AP) — Already a comedian, actor, writer, musician and novelist, Steve Martin is now mastering a new art form. His cartoon captions are honed through a collaboration with the New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss. They have been friendly for the past few years and have formed a professional kinship built upon Martin’s words, Bliss’ images and a shared love for the satire and well-populated illustrations of Mad magazine. They first worked together on the bestselling “A Wealth of Pigeons,” published in 2020, and now have completed “Number One Is Walking.” The title is the premise for the kind of Hollywood joke Martin has mastered.

Experts blame genetic mutation for Australian girls' deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts have told an inquiry in Sydney that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them. The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes. Folbigg was found guilty in 2003 of three charges of murder and one of manslaughter. But growing numbers of scientists are convinced that recent genetic breakthroughs have created reasonable doubt of her guilt. Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which will expire in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.

Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is lifting a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic. The Transport Ministry says cruise ship operators and port authorities’ associations have adopted anti-virus guidelines and that Japan is now ready to resume its international cruise operations while receiving foreign ships at its ports. Japan has barred cruise ships since March 2020, after the outbreak on the Diamond Princess forced 3,711 passengers and crew to quarantine on board for two weeks, during which 13 people died and more than 700 others were infected. Under the new guidelines, all crew members must have three received three coronavirus vaccine shots.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019. Puig played six seasons with the Dodgers, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014. He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent and last year signed a million-dollar contract with a South Korean team.

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, a dazzling list of talented acts that left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.”

Horse race culture runs deep on Colombia's San Andres Island

SAN ANDRES ISLAND, Colombia (AP) — There’s no racetrack on the tiny Caribbean island of San Andres, but passion for horse racing runs deep. Thoroughbreds train on stunning white-sand beaches and compete on a rocky trail that cuts through the forest. Horse racing has a long history on San Andres and its sister island of Providencia despite their small populations and distance from the Colombian mainland, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) away. The twin island archipelago is a former British colony now transformed into a Colombian tourist mecca. The races began years ago with locals betting on work animals. Eventually finer horses were imported for the races.