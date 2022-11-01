AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:15 p.m. EDT

World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night’s game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros’ 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020′s Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. The games averaged 11,185,000 on Fox, up 4% from the two-game average of 10,712,000 last year and an increase of 21% from 9,267,000 in 2020.

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Halloween pumpkins don't have to end up in the landfill. Before throwing that jack-o'-lantern into the trash, consider ways to make them even more useful. Adding pumpkins to a compost pile can be beneficial to next year's garden. First, any remaining seeds have to be removed, and decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax must be cut off. Pumpkins also can be donated to community gardens' compost piles. Farms, animal sanctuaries and even zoos also accept pumpkins to feed their animals. Backyard wildlife enjoy pumpkins as well. Leftover pumpkin seeds also are a tasty treat for a host of birds.

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he’d bite the piano. Pressing his teeth into the wood helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. He said it allowed him to “hear through my teeth.” Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard. Friedman sees the marks as toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He’s looking for a home for the novel historical artifact he bought last year.

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a Florida launch for the military. Elon Musk's company launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. After peeling away two minutes into flight, both side boosters flew back to Cape Canaveral, landing just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force's satellites to their intended extra-high orbit

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say as many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the victims include a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, as well as nearly a dozen adults. He said some are in critical condition. The shooting was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on police surveillance video. Police have no one in custody, no immediate motive, and lack a description of the car or suspects. They're hoping victims will help once they've been treated in the hospital.

Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.

'Bluey,' 'Funny Girl' set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The debut of a giant “Bluey” balloon, Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of “Funny Girl” and the legendary Dionne Warwick are some of the highlights slated for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus. New balloon giants joining the line-up on Nov. 24 include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from “Despicable Me 2,” a new green dinosaur and a new “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” balloon.

Adam Zimmer, Bengals analyst, ex-Vikings co-DC, dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer has died at 38. He was an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer's younger sister, Corri Zimmer White, confirmed the death on her Instagram account. No cause was given. Adam Zimmer was working this season as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent eight years with the Vikings under his father. When Mike Zimmer was fired in January, the majority of his staff was also dismissed.