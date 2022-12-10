AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:41 p.m. EST

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.

Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died. Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon Saturday that the hostage situation was over, and the hostages were safe and “outwardly uninjured.” Dresden police didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the 40-year-old suspect had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries. Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based. The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother, whose body was found in another part of the city early Saturday.

Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks and an activist fought at a Friday night holiday event. The Los Angeles Times reports the activist and Kevin de León got into an altercation at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park. De León says in a statement that he was assaulted, while activists say he was the aggressor. The Times reports that local activist organizations RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between de León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force pilot who held the record for the highest parachute jump for more than 50 years has died. Retired Col. Joseph Kittinger died Friday in Florida at age 94. Kittinger gained worldwide fame in 1960 when he jumped from a balloon-lifted gondola that took him nearly 20 miles above the New Mexico desert. Dressed in a pressure suit, he hit speeds of over 600 miles per hour before the thickening air and then his parachute slowed him down. Kittinger also served as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down in 1972 and spent 11 months in a Hanoi prisoner of war camp.

Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect's 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada's Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That's in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoods

A lawsuit says racism motivated Oregon’s largest city to destroy Black residents’ homes and force them out of their neighborhood decades ago. The lawsuit filed Thursday by 26 Black people with ties to the neighborhood targets Portland, the city’s economic and urban development agency and a hospital. The case is another example of urban improvement projects or construction of the nation’s highways often coming at the cost of neighborhoods that aren't predominantly white. Between 1971 and 1973, the Portland Development Commission demolished an estimated 188 properties, purportedly to make way for a hospital expansion that never happened. Of the forcibly displaced households, 74% were Black.

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds is moving into the Sierra Nevada. As much as 4 feet of snow has been forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a 250-mile stretch of the Sierra beginning late Friday and lasting until Monday in some areas. The U.S. Forest Service activated a backcountry avalanche watch late Friday in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of high avalanche danger into the weekend. Winds gusts over mountain tops could reach 100 mph. Authorities are urging motorists to say off the roads.

Jury goes a week with no verdict at Weinstein rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape and sexual misconduct trial of Harvey Weinstein have been deliberating for a week without reaching a verdict. The jury of eight men and four women went home Friday afternoon and will resume deliberations Monday. They have had no questions for the court that might provide insight into the status of their work. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.