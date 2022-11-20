AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:59 a.m. EST

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best.” They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say they should receive lengthy prison sentences. Lawyers for Todd Chrisley are asking for a considerably lighter prison sentence, while Julie Chrisley's lawyers have asked for no prison time at all.

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said. The Russian Academy of Sciences’ vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour are being recorded. Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches have been reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. A lake-effect storm caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes has pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day. The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area. Up to 2 feet of snow has been dumped on some communities in Michigan south of Lake Superior and east of Lake Michigan.

Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis is honoring his northern Italian roots by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his rare personal weekend getaway to the province of Asti, near Turin. On Saturday, he made a private visit to relatives who still live in the area and celebrated the 90th birthday of his second cousin. On Sunday, he was given the honorary citizenship of Asti and celebrated Mass in the city’s cathedral, where he assumed the role of a local parish priest ministering to his flock.

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”

FIFA head says fans 'will survive' without beer at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. Infantino says the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA. He says that fans should be able to go without alcohol for the duration of matches and noted alcohol is not sold in some European countries in stadiums.

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo and moved it out of the way and the employee moved it back. Antetokounmpo had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing down.

Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Bills executive vice president Ron Raccuia tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The team then boarded buses and followed a police escort to the airport for their flight, which left at about 4:45 p.m. EST. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow across Western New York.