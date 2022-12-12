AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening.

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military duty

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, is set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp to start his 18 months of mandatory military service. Dozens of fans and journalists gathered near the base Tuesday to watch Jin's entrance to the camp. On Tuesday morning, Jin wrote in an online fan platform, Weverse, that “it’s time for a curtain call." Six other BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that South Korea’s most successful music band has to take a hiatus, likely for a few years.

Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat

DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert was reelected to congress. The firebrand Republican was in a far closer than expected race against Democrat Adam Frisch. Frisch had already conceded the race to Boebert after the initial count had him down by 554 votes. That fell just within Colorado's threshold for an automatic recount. The Secretary of State's office on Monday announced that the recount confirmed Boebert's win. Frisch netted a total of four votes during the recount. The close contest shows that voters in Colorado's conservative 3rd district have wearied of Boebert's combative style.

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife officials say Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, has been captured in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The cougar will be given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The state Department of Fish and Game said previously that P-22′s behavior has changed and he “may be exhibiting signs of distress.” After being examined, authorities say they’ll determine what steps to take. P-22 is known by Southern Californians for strolling through neighborhoods near LA's Griffith Park. He’s believed to be about 12 years old — very old for a cougar.

Mexico's Virgin of Guadalupe pilgrimage returns unrestricted

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's largest religious pilgrimage for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe returned without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For two years, the multi-day pilgrimage was either cancelled or curtailed, because the massive numbers of faithful presented a risk of contagion. But early Monday, the patio outside the basilica was awash in people who sang the traditional birthday song “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin at midnight. At the Vatican on Monday, Pope Francis said Mary remains a mother figure to Latin Americans, accompanying them through "poverty, exploitation and socioeconomic and cultural colonialism."

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. She held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii’s monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893. She funded various causes from her $215 million estate over the years, including scholarships for Native Hawaiian students and maintaining ʻIolani Palace. The palace is the only royal residence in the United States. The Hawaiian monarchy lived there, but it now serves mostly as a museum.

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to make some noise for the world's richest man. They did — lots of boos were directed at Elon Musk. It was an awkward appearance for the new Twitter owner when the comic called him onstage Sunday night near the end of the show in San Francisco. Chappelle pointed out that most of the boos were coming from the “terrible seats.” He also joked that he needed the crowd to stop booing because he wanted Musk to set up the first comedy club on Mars. Twitter is going through massive changes, including layoffs and changes to its policies, since Musk took over the social media platform.

Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond has removed its last city-owned Confederate statue. The city that was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. It took just minutes to free the statue from the base Monday before it was moved to a bed of tires on a truck. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Dogs gifted by North's Kim resettle in South Korean zoo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un four years ago have ended up at a zoo in South Korea following a dispute over who should foot the bill for the animals' care. In 2018, Kim gifted the two white Pungsan hunting dogs to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their summit in Pyongyang. Liberal Moon gave the dogs up last month, citing a lack of financial support from the current conservative government. Officials said Monday that the dogs had recently been moved to a zoo in the southern city of Gwangju after a temporary stay at a veterinary hospital.