AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:37 a.m. EST

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Pat Benatar roared. Lionel Richie Soared. Eminem was Eminem. All are now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a rousing show Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They're joined in the Hall by Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton, who felt like she didn't deserve the honor and wrote a rock song for the occasion. Duran Duran overcame technical glitches to thrill a room full of its fans. Richie's set went from the mellow ballad “Hello” to the celebration of “All Night Long.” Benatar showed off her powerful pipes with “Love is a Battlefield.” Eminem brought on Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of “Dream On” for 2003′s “Sing for the Moment.”

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. This was Houston's second championship. The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal. Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1. Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series. Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

Tanzania: Small plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people have died, raising the death toll. Local authorities said 26 people on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital. They say rescue work is continuing. The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning while heading to Bukoba Airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. Photos of the plane showed it mostly submerged in the lake. A police commander says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”

It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is coming this weekend across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election: Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12. Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma has killed 13 people and injured five others. The blaze erupted in the early Saturday after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people from the cafe, which saw its roof collapse in the fire. Kostroma is roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended for alledgedly firing a flare gun. The cafe's director is also being questioned.

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant has announced that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.