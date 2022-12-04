AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:25 p.m. EST

Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O’Connor on administrative leave Friday pending an investigation of the Nov. 12 traffic stop. The body camera video shows O’Connor identifying herself as the Tampa police chief and asking the Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy not to ticket her and her husband, who she says was driving the golf cart without a tag. O'Connor later released a statement saying the incident reflected “poor judgement."

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Two college students have won $100,000 in tuition after a confusing finish in the SEC championship game’s halftime competition. Boos rained down from the fans in attendance for the game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 LSU when one of the two students appeared to win the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality. The winner was due to get $100,000 and the runner-up $20,000. Baylor student Reagan Whitaker and St. Augustine student Kayla Gibson exchanged leads multiple times in regulation. In overtime, they tied again, but Whitaker was declared the winner. It was announced on the broadcast in the fourth quarter of the game that Dr Pepper would gift both Whitaker and Gibson with $100,000 in tuition.

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was slated Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus. The Ohio Chapter of the Proud Boys said last month it would protest the event. School director Cheryl Ryan said the cancellation stemmed from an internal disagreement “about how this community could be best protected.” About 50 to 70 members of the Proud Boys and other groups came to protest on roads leading to the church.

2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say about 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia. Environment ministry authorities in Russia's Dagestan province said Sunday it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes. The head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center says the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets. Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.

El Salvador sends 10,000 police, soldiers to seal off town

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The government of El Salvador has sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation's capital to search for gang members. The operation late Friday and Saturday was one of the most massive mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele's nine-month-old crackdown. The troops blocked roads going in and out of the township of Soyapango, checking people's documents. Special teams went into the town looking for gang suspects. More than 58,000 people have been jailed since a state of emergency was declared following a wave of homicides in late March. Rights groups have criticized the mass roundups.

Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island has released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 12,060-foot Mount Semeru, causing the eruption Sunday. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred residents, their faces smeared with volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas. Thick columns of ash were blasted nearly 5,000 feet into the sky while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river. Semeru’s last major eruption was in December last year, when 51 people died in villages that were buried in layers of mud.

'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend with $17.6 million. And the comic holiday thriller “Violent Night” debuted with $13.3 million. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters. Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in theaters, it would have been one of the weekend’s top draws. Netflix instead chose to keep its release last week a more limited sneak-peak. So instead of feasting on “Glass Onion," moviegoers were fed mostly box-office leftovers.

Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials on Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 37,000 customers Sunday. In response, officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools will be closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation.

Fan buying famed ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon, listed for $1.7M

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, says the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate says the sale is expected to close in mid January. Miller says the new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time.

Flash flood kills nine at church gathering in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rescue officials say at least nine people have died and eight others are still missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation who were gathered along the Jukskei River. Officials said the dead and the missing were all part of the congregation, which was conducting rituals in the river in Johannesburg on Saturday when the flood happened. Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and another seven bodies when the search resumed on Sunday morning. Religious groups frequently gather along the Jukskei River for baptisms and ritual cleansing. An emergency services spokesman says Johannesburg has received a lot of rain in the last three months.