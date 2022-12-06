AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:59 a.m. EST

Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, including his own. The lawmakers told Evers in a letter Tuesday that the popular video sharing app should be removed because it can be used by the Chinese government to spy on users and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access its user data like browsing history and location.

COVID's lingering impact prompts Real ID deadline extension

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced Monday that it was pushed back to May 7, 2025. People are getting compliant IDs as they renew driver’s licenses, but DHS said the pandemic resulted in backlogs at state driver’s license offices. Because of the backlogs, many state agencies that issue driver’s licenses automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards, rather than issuing compliant licenses and cards.

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Stewart, the white Tennessee farm boy and fiddle player who co-founded the influential Stax Records with his sister in a Black, inner-city Memphis neighborhood and helped build the soulful “Memphis sound,” has died at age 92. The Stax Museum of American Soul Music says Stewart died peacefully and surrounded by his family Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed. Stewart was co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis. During an era of racial strife, white musicians and producers worked there alongside Black singers, songwriters and instrumentalists to create the “Memphis sound” embodied by Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, the Staple Singers, and many others.

Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault. Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public. Last month, a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, in York, northern England.

Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami says Republican David Rivera was arrested in Atlanta. The eight-count indictment alleges he was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to improve U.S.-Venezuela relations, resolve an oil company legal dispute and end U.S. economic sanctions against the South American nation — without registering as a foreign agent. A lawyer for Rivera said he had not seen the indictment and Rivera did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

NEW YORK (AP) — There were plenty of reasons Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ shouldn't have worked. Jazz music for an animated television special featuring the famous comic strip characters? Yet the show has become a holiday tradition from its first airing in 1965, the music performed by Guaraldi's piano-led jazz trio even more so. What unites Prince, Michelle Obama and Foo Fighters? They all performed the soundtrack's “Linus and Lucy” in public. Members of show producer Lee Mendelson's family wish they had the envelope where he hurriedly wrote lyrics to the song “Christmas Time is Here.”

Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder. He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery. Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars. Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against Donald Trump, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Avenatti admitted to cheating clients out of millions of dollars. The Southern California judge on Monday also ordered him to pay more than $10 million in restitution. Avenatti had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge. He'd been accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients, but instead he funneled the money to accounts he controlled. Avenatti’s sentence in Southern California will be served after he finishes a five-year term for separate convictions in New York.

Taliban allow high school graduation exams for Afghan girls

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan girls will be allowed to take their high school graduation exams this week even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021. That's according to an education official and two documents from the government obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision applies to 31 out of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces where the winter school break starts in late December. The exams would take place on Wednesday though it was unclear how many teenage girls would be able to take the exam.

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.