AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:42 a.m. EST

North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site. It's attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter” the previous day. Kim reportedly has three children. Who Kim’s children are is a source of strong outside interest as the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t publicly anointed an heir apparent.

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China as a symbol of hoped-for reunion between the sides, has died. The Taipei Zoo says Tuan Tuan passed away Saturday afternoon. Earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan. Ties between Beijing and Taipei have declined sharply since the pair’s arrival.

Biden's granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, are joining the small club of people who have gotten married at the White House. Their wedding is set for Saturday morning on the South Lawn. It will be the 19th wedding in the 200-plus-year history of the White House. It's the first wedding with a president's granddaughter as the bride. It's also the first held on the lawn. There's lunch inside the White House for the newlyweds, their families and the wedding party after the ceremony. A dessert-and-dancing reception is set for Saturday evening.

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors. But it was far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Roker says he's recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The NBC “Today” show weather anchor made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday. The 68-year-old Roker said that's why viewers haven't seen him on the show. Roker said he's “getting terrific medical care" and is on the way to recovery. He thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. His co-anchors wished him well online and on the show. It's not immediately clear whether Roker will be able to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he's done since 1995.

Jury says it's deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose. The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.

Plane hits vehicle on runway, catches fire at Lima's airport

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima’s international airport has struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire. Authorities said the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed. Lima Airport Partners, the company that operates Jorge Chávez airport, said operations at the facility had been suspended. There were 102 passengers and six crew members aboard the Airbus A320neo. Luis Ponce La Jara, general commander of the fire department, said two firefighters were killed and one injured when the truck they were in was struck by the plane. Both the plane and the firetruck were in motion when they collided.

Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted.

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Swift says she and her team asked the platform multiple times if it would be able to handle massive demand. In her words, she says: “We were assured they could.” Of fans who lost out after hours waiting in a digital queue, Swift said she hopes to provide more chances to get together.