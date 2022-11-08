AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:42 a.m. EST

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of support as he gave the animals up. Moon Jae-in, a liberal who left office in May, received the two white “Pungsan” hunting dogs – a breed known to be indigenous to North Korea – from Kim following a peace summit in 2018. But Moon’s office said he decided he could no longer raise the three dogs because the current government of President Yoon Suk Yeol is refusing to cover the costs for their care. Yoon’s office shifted the blame to Moon, saying the discussions about financial support are still ongoing.

T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month. Officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday that the 200-pound skull fossil is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous. The skull was discovered in Harding County, South Dakota, where several other other T. rex skeletons have been found. Sotheby's experts say two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex. It's not known if that fight is what killed the T. rex.

Nicole strengthens to tropical storm en route to Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region. Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September. The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.

Leslie Phillips, 'Carry On' star, voice of Sorting Hat, dies

LONDON (AP) — Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday. The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960. Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor.

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals follow President Joe Biden's announcement that he'll pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and the five states with ballot measures already have legal medical marijuana programs. Another proposal on Colorado's ballot would allow the use of certain psychedelic substances.

Colorado votes on decriminalizing 'magic mushrooms'

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding whether theirs will be the second state, after Oregon, to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older. A ballot measure would create state-regulated “healing centers” for participants to experience the drug. Proponents hope Colorado will join Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative also would allow an advisory board to eventually add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Supporters say psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. Critics argue decriminalization will jeopardized public safety.

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.

Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday’s annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Martha Stewart presented the award, one of numerous superstar presenters. Cher handed out one award, while Lenny Kravitz accepted the CFDA's Fashion Icon award. Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington were among the presenters. The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner among the attendees.