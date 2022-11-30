AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:19 a.m. EST

Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Early reports of tornado damage overnight in Mississippi and Alabama suggest twisters wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex. More than 50,000 people are without power, and forecasters said Wednesday that the “threat for supercells capable of all severe weather hazards” continues in southern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle. Authorities have opened a shelter for storm victims north of Montgomery, Alabama, where two people were killed as a tree fell on their home. Record high temperatures ahead of a cold front charged up the dangerous storm system.

Crunch time: UN puts baguette on cultural heritage list

PARIS (AP) — The humble French baguette is being inscribed on the U.N.’s list of intangible heritage as a prized tradition and savoir-faire that should be protected by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the staple bread flute deserved U.N. recognition after France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, and the closures of 400 bakeries a year over the past half-century. The “artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread” was inscribed at the Morocco meeting among other global cultural heritage items, including Japan’s Furyu-odori ritual dances, and Cuba’s light rum masters.

McConaughey, Kunis among People mag's 'People of the Year'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Hudson and “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson have been named People magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year.” The magazine unveiled its annual list Wednesday with Editor in Chief Wendy Naugle explaining this year’s honorees were selected because of their efforts to help others. McConaughey was chosen for his advocacy efforts after the Uvalde school shooting rocked his hometown. Kunis was lauded for her fundraising for Ukraine, where she was born. Hudson and Brunson was honored for her inclusive daytime talk show, while Brunson was selected for her work on “Abbott Elementary."

Dutch court shoots down plan using paintball guns on wolves

THE HAGUE (AP) — A Dutch court has rejected a plan to control the country’s growing wolf population by shooting at the animals with paintball guns to scare them away from people. A local court ruled that officials had not justified their decision to use the novel approach as a safe way to teach the wolves to stay out of populated areas. Nature conservation society Fauna Protection argued it was unclear if the paintballs could seriously harm the animals.

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta stone

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Egyptians are demanding that the British Museum return the Rosetta stone. The bilingual carvings on the relic proved to be the breakthrough in the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after being unearthed by colonialists in Egypt in 1799. The stone is the centerpiece of a new exhibition at London’s largest museum, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the stone's decipherment. The Rosetta Stone is one of over 100,000 Egyptian and Sudanese relics housed in the British Museum. Thousands of Egyptians are demanding the black granite slab's return. The museum says it obtained the stone lawfully.

Rolling Stones to release star-stuffed 2012 live recording

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys. “GRRR Live!” will release in February and features some of the band’s greatest hits, including “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Sympathy For the Devil” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The 24-track collection will be released on Feb. 10 in vinyl, CD, DVD, digital and Blu-ray formats. The album contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now.

Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month. Court documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles show that Kardashian the rapper formerly known as Kanye West will have joint custody and she will receive $200,000 a month in child support. The judge declared the two legally single in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody had to be worked out. A trial had been scheduled for next month to resolve the remaining issues.. The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old.

Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York-based Center for Jewish History is launching a project offering DNA testing kits for free to Holocaust survivors and their children. It's an effort to help possibly find family connections torn apart in World War II. Genealogists say the advent of DNA technology has opened up a new world of possibilities in addition to the paper trails and archives that exist. The center had allocated an initial $15,000 for the DNA kits in this initial pilot effort, which would cover about 500 of them. It says efforts could be ramped up further if there is enough interest.

Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy

Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19. The change was announced in an online update to Twitter's rules and comes after the platform was purchased by Elon Musk, who in the past has himself spread misleading COVID claims on Twitter. The platform enacted its COVID misinformation policy in early 2020 and since then has suspended more than 11,000 accounts and removed nearly 100,000 pieces of content that it deemed potentially harmful. Some users celebrated the change Tuesday while public health experts warned it could discourage vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus.

San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Democratic San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to allow police to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations. The vote Tuesday was 8 to 3. Civil rights advocates opposed the proposal, saying it would lead to further militarization of police. The San Francisco Police Department said it would like the option to deploy robots equipped with explosive charges to disable suspects when lives are at stake. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is divided on support for law enforcement. A new state law requires police and sheriffs departments to inventory its military grade equipment and seek approval for their use.