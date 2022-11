AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:13 a.m. EST

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden's plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.

Feds: Cocaine worth $450,000 seized from wheelchair wheels

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say customs officers at New York’s Kennedy International Airport seized $450,000 worth of cocaine from a traveler who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair. The bust happened Nov. 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman traveling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren’t turning. CPB officials say officers checked the wheels and found 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000. The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It's not clear if she has an attorney who can comment.

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.

Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.

Defense: Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.

Elton John's final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John says Los Angeles has been a magical place for him. That's why he's ending the North American leg of his farewell concert tour at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. His three shows there start Thursday. The final one, on Sunday, will be livestreamed on Disney+. Joining Elton John for the last L.A. concert will be Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. John says the concert will have more bells and whistles than others on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. In January, John heads to Australia and New Zealand to continue the tour, then on to Britain and Europe. The tour ends in Sweden next July.

Puig's agent: Ex-MLB star felt `rushed' at probe with feds

NEW YORK (AP) — A statement from Yasiel Puig's agent says the former major league outfielder did not have a criminal attorney with him and felt compromised partly because of his mental health issues at an interview with federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig, 31, will plead guilty to lying at that interview. Court documents say he has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after doing so could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000. Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet, says the former Dodgers star was not a member of a gambling ring, did not bet on baseball and has not been charged with illegal gambling.

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died. Mexico’s navy posted a social media tribute to the dog named Frida on Tuesday. Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 people dead in Mexico City and surrounding states. Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital. Over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive.

Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 visit, has died. She was 113. Her son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., says McLaurin died Monday. McLaurin attended a White House reception for Black History Month in February 2013. She held hands with Michelle Obama as they went into an impromptu dance. The president held McLaurin's arm. McLaurin brought smiles to countless people online afterward and donations poured in to a fundraising page set up for those who asked about helping with her expenses. Born March 12, 1909, in South Carolina, she spent decades upon retirement doing volunteer work at schools.