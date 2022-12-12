AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:05 p.m. EST

Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat

DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert was reelected to congress. The firebrand Republican was in a far closer than expected race against Democrat Adam Frisch. Frisch had already conceded the race to Boebert after the initial count had him down by 554 votes. That fell just within Colorado's threshold for an automatic recount. The Secretary of State's office on Monday announced that the recount confirmed Boebert's win. Frisch netted a total of four votes during the recount. The close contest shows that voters in Colorado's conservative 3rd district have wearied of Boebert's combative style.

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife officials say Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, has been captured in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The cougar will be given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The state Department of Fish and Game said previously that P-22′s behavior has changed and he “may be exhibiting signs of distress.” After being examined, authorities say they’ll determine what steps to take. P-22 is known by Southern Californians for strolling through neighborhoods near LA's Griffith Park. He’s believed to be about 12 years old — very old for a cougar.

Mexico's Virgin of Guadalupe pilgrimage returns unrestricted

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's largest religious pilgrimage for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe returned without restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For two years, the multi-day pilgrimage was either cancelled or curtailed, because the massive numbers of faithful presented a risk of contagion. But early Monday, the patio outside the basilica was awash in people who sang the traditional birthday song “Las Mañanitas” to the Virgin at midnight. At the Vatican on Monday, Pope Francis said Mary remains a mother figure to Latin Americans, accompanying them through "poverty, exploitation and socioeconomic and cultural colonialism."

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. She held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii’s monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893. She funded various causes from her $215 million estate over the years, including scholarships for Native Hawaiian students and maintaining ʻIolani Palace. The palace is the only royal residence in the United States. The Hawaiian monarchy lived there, but it now serves mostly as a museum.

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle's show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to make some noise for the world's richest man. They did — lots of boos were directed at Elon Musk. It was an awkward appearance for the new Twitter owner when the comic called him onstage Sunday night near the end of the show in San Francisco. Chappelle pointed out that most of the boos were coming from the “terrible seats.” He also joked that he needed the crowd to stop booing because he wanted Musk to set up the first comedy club on Mars. Twitter is going through massive changes, including layoffs and changes to its policies, since Musk took over the social media platform.

Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond has removed its last city-owned Confederate statue. The city that was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But efforts to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill were more complicated because the general’s remains were interred beneath it. It took just minutes to free the statue from the base Monday before it was moved to a bed of tires on a truck. The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

Dogs gifted by North's Kim resettle in South Korean zoo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un four years ago have ended up at a zoo in South Korea following a dispute over who should foot the bill for the animals' care. In 2018, Kim gifted the two white Pungsan hunting dogs to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their summit in Pyongyang. Liberal Moon gave the dogs up last month, citing a lack of financial support from the current conservative government. Officials said Monday that the dogs had recently been moved to a zoo in the southern city of Gwangju after a temporary stay at a veterinary hospital.

Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes

KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.

It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes have taken to the ski slopes once again to spread some holiday cheer. More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together through the snow with white beards and Santa hats flapping. A skiing Grinch and even a Christmas tree joined Sunday's party in Maine. It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. The fundraising event has grown in popularity over more than two decades at the Sunday River ski resort.

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease. The announcement on Sunday reinforced an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. Ken Hon is the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. Hon says Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause." Its lava lake is stagnant and crusted over. Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.