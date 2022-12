AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:43 p.m. EST

School bus crashes in New York suburb; injuries reported

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed into a house in Rockland County in suburban New York. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the village of New Hempstead. Photos posted on social media show a yellow school bus against a building alongside an overturned car. News reports say several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police have released no details on the severity of their injuries.

The mind behind the Rubik’s Cube celebrates a lasting puzzle

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever had trouble solving a Rubik’s Cube, a good piece of advice is to break it down into steps. It’s worth a shot: That advice is from the man who made it. Ernő Rubik invented the cube in 1974 and has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon with over 450 million cubes sold and a mini-empire of related toys. The latest brain-teaser is called the Phantom, which takes the 3x3 original cube and adds a memory test: Using thermochromic technology, the tiles revert to black unless the heat of the user’s hand keeps them visible.

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. He did not give additional details. Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40. Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country

BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was the scene of many of the last century's fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it's believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner" in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million). That price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. There was no immediate word on who bought Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, Beckmann was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums. He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. According to German media, the country's previous art auction record was 9.5 million euros.

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan shows the couple is once again prepared to address their rift with the royal family directly and in their own words. Netflix released roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” as their relatives, the Prince and Princess of Wales, embark on a U.S. trip. The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan, with one portion showing a picture of Meghan crying transitioning with a glass-breaking sound effect as an image of William and Kate appears. Netflix has not announced a release date for the six-part series.

Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — A coroner says two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a likely “domestic-related incident." Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Thursday that two children and three adults were found dead Wednesday in the home in the village of Buffalo Grove. Authorities have not disclosed the ages or genders of those five people or information about how they died. Banek says additional information may be released later Thursday after a coroner’s examination is completed and relatives are notified. Buffalo Grove police say the five bodies were found inside a single-family residence during a well-being check on a woman.

'Squid Game' actor indicted over indecent assault charges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh Young-soo will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017. The district court in Seongnam city said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and that his trial will begin in February. Oh did not answer multiple calls by the Associated Press seeking comments. South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied wrongdoing when reached by its reporter, saying that he had only held the woman’s hands to “show her the way” as they walked around a lake.

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. Alan Cumming will host the event, which premieres on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The 64-year-old starred in her last installment of the slasher series “Halloween Ends,” and the blockbuster indie film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” this year. AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins says that Curtis' “longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging.”

Mistrial after jury deadlock in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts. The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon. Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame as a star of the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Masterson pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that the acts were consensual. A retrial is scheduled for March, but Masterson's lawyer says he will seek to dismiss the case before then.