AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:41 a.m. EST

Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

Defense: Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.

Elton John's final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John says Los Angeles has been a magical place for him. That's why he's ending the North American leg of his farewell concert tour at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. His three shows there start Thursday. The final one, on Sunday, will be livestreamed on Disney+. Joining Elton John for the last L.A. concert will be Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. John says the concert will have more bells and whistles than others on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. In January, John heads to Australia and New Zealand to continue the tour, then on to Britain and Europe. The tour ends in Sweden next July.

Puig's agent: Ex-MLB star felt `rushed' at probe with feds

NEW YORK (AP) — A statement from Yasiel Puig's agent says the former major league outfielder did not have a criminal attorney with him and felt compromised partly because of his mental health issues at an interview with federal agents investigating an illegal gambling operation. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig, 31, will plead guilty to lying at that interview. Court documents say he has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements and after doing so could face up to five years in federal prison. He also agreed to pay a fine of at least $55,000. Puig’s agent, Lisette Carnet, says the former Dodgers star was not a member of a gambling ring, did not bet on baseball and has not been charged with illegal gambling.

Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake has died. Mexico’s navy posted a social media tribute to the dog named Frida on Tuesday. Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 people dead in Mexico City and surrounding states. Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital. Over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive.

Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 visit, has died. She was 113. Her son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., says McLaurin died Monday. McLaurin attended a White House reception for Black History Month in February 2013. She held hands with Michelle Obama as they went into an impromptu dance. The president held McLaurin's arm. McLaurin brought smiles to countless people online afterward and donations poured in to a fundraising page set up for those who asked about helping with her expenses. Born March 12, 1909, in South Carolina, she spent decades upon retirement doing volunteer work at schools.

Some 10,000 mink loose, missing after vandalism at Ohio farm

VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says vandalism freed thousands of mink at a rural northwest Ohio farm, leaving an estimated 10,000 of the small carnivorous mammals unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach says the property owner initially estimated 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from cages at Lion Farms near Van Wert. But he says employees there corralled many that remained on the property, less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line. Enough mink were killed crossing a road that the sheriff says a plow was brought in to clear them away. He wouldn't discuss any potential motive or suspects.

Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges

ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala. The case has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua, where travelers and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks. Photographer Stephanie Allison Jolluck has been detained twice in the space of a few days for carrying Mayan relics. The first time she was caught trying to take two thousand-year-old Mayan ceremonial carvings on a flight out of the country. She said she thought they were cheap reproductions.

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries. A statement from Magoffin County Schools says another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released. The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Officials said pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a case involving the deaths of dozens of military veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. The settlement was approved Monday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 took the lives of 84 residents. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are thankful the case has been brought to a conclusion.