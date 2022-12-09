AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EST

Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

TOKYO (AP) — K-pop star T.O.P is among eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flight around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher, is stepping down. Markus Dohle’s decision is effective at the end of the year. It comes just weeks after a federal judge blocked the company’s attempt to buy rival Simon & Schuster. Dohle is also leaving his seat on the Bertelsmann executive board. The Bertelsmann announcement said his departure was made at “his own request and on the best of mutual terms." Dohle will be succeeded, on an interim basis, by Nihar Malaviya, 48, currently president and COO of Penguin Random House.

Philly's slain 'Boy in Box': 66 years later we know his name

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of the youngster, who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.” His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957. He was 4 years old. The case is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's killing

The city of Minneapolis says it will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed in an encounter with police. The intersection, known as George Floyd Square, has become a protest site since the Black man was killed in May 2020. Floyd's killing sparked a national reckoning on racial injustice. The city plans to turn the gas station into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial for Floyd. It will cost $200,000 in taxpayer money. The official acquisition will likely begin in the first few months of 2023, though the city has said the project will be a lengthy community-based process that could take years.

Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome is causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Dion says she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. She says she always gives 100% but "my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas last week has told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That's according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her. Jail records don't list an attorney who could speak on Horner's behalf.

18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city

EARLE, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old college student has been elected to serve as mayor of a small east Arkansas city, becoming one of the youngest people to serve as a city’s top leader in the United States. Jaylen Smith, who is Black, was elected mayor of Earle in Tuesday’s runoff election, winning 235 votes to Nemi Matthews’ 183. He’s among the youngest mayors elected in the United States and would be the youngest member of the African American Mayors Association. Smith campaigned on improving public safety and bringing new businesses, including a grocery store, to the city of about 1,800 people that's located 25 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — One of the world's most ruthless pirates hid in plain sight in the American colonies, according to new evidence. A historian and metal detectorist in Rhode Island says that he’s unearthed 26 silver coins with Arabic inscriptions that notorious English pirate Henry Every once seized from an armed Indian ship. The 1695 heist made Every the target of the first worldwide manhunt. Detectorists say that before he fled to the Bahamas and then vanished, Every first hid out in New England.