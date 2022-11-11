AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EST

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper's image. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown. The arena did not release a program for the event.

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two people have tried in vain to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at a museum in Norway's capital. Police said no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. They said three people were detained in connection with Friday's episode at the National Museum of Norway. Activists from the Norwegian organization Stop Oil Exploration say their group was behind the action. Climate activists have targeted famous paintings at other European museums in recent months.

Japanese music stars form band 'to make the world rock'

TOKYO (AP) — Four of Japan’s biggest rock stars formed a new band, The Last Rockstars, in a race against time to preserve the spirit of rock music. Led by Yoshiki of X Japan, Miyavi, Sugizo and Hyde appeared together on stage in Tokyo dressed in all black to announce the collaboration. The four are writing songs while continuing work with their own bands. Concerts are scheduled for Tokyo, New York and Los Angeles early next year. Hyde is the lead vocalist of rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, while Sugizo is the guitarist for rock band Luna Sea. Guitarist Miyavi appeared in Angelina Jolie's 2014 biographical war film, “Unbroken.”

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated centers where participants can experience the drug. Colorado becomes the second state after Oregon to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative eventually will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argued that the state’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. Critics said decriminalization would jeopardize public safety.

12 killed in Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion, police say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say 12 people have been killed in the north-central state of Kogi when a gasoline tanker exploded after a crash along a major road. Police said Friday that the tanker “crushed cars on the way” before it exploded Thursday night and all the victims were burnt to death. Such crashes are common along most major roads in Nigeria, prompting safety authorities to introduce new measures to curb their occurrence.

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is taking steps to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services. The guidance Thursday from the Office of Refugee Resettlement says pregnant migrants under 18 should be assigned to shelters in states that still allow abortion. It also says those who want an abortion should be provided transportation across state lines if necessary. Government officials and contractors who have religious objections to abortion aren’t required to assist directly in providing access to abortion but must notify authorities of any pregnant migrant youths.

Report: Tweets with racial slurs soar since Musk takeover

The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. Analysts at the Center for Countering Digital Hate searched for English-language posts containing one of several different racial slurs. They found that the use of all of them went up in the first full week after Musk bought Twitter. Musk and Twitter's top trust and safety official have said hate speech has actually gone down since Musk took over. The billionaire has called himself a free speech absolutist and some users posted racial slurs shortly after Musk's purchase as a way to test Twitter's boundaries.