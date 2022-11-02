AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EDT

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

NEW YORK (AP) — Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book that’s sure to spark conversations — “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” But if you disagree with the rankings, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were among the judges.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. Winners of giant jackpots like the one up for grabs Wednesday night nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.

'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week’s midterm elections. FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider says Timothy Teagan is expected to appear later Wednesday in federal court in Detroit, where the charges against him will be unsealed. Meanwhile, the FBI says in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats. McKillips’ lawyer, Neil McElroy, said Wednesday that McKillips was taken into custody and that he's asked for McKillips' release pending a Nov. 9 detention hearing.

Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing

Tony Hawk's The Skatepark Project has launched a fellowship program, which is training 15 skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management so they can build a skatepark in their neighborhoods. Skateboarding culture expert and sociologist Neftalie Williams said the program was a response to the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The nonprofit wondered: "How do you take this platform and really take it to the next level, really empower the next generation?” They decided creating a new generation of skateboarding advocates who also understand the mechanics of community organizing is part of the answer.

China panda experts visit Taiwan in rare point of contact

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with an ailing panda in a rare opportunity for contact between the sides. The two experts arrived Tuesday after Taipei Zoo's Tuan Tuan, suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, took a turn for the worse. The giant panda and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Ties have deteriorated since then, with Beijing cutting off contacts in 2016 following the election of independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in 2020. China sends pandas abroad as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over the animals and any cubs they produce.

Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.

China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has been suspended after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say if the isolation of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone was related to cases at the Foxconn factory. It said no one can enter or leave for one week except to deliver food and medical supplies. The government reported 64 confirmed cases had been found in Zhengzhou, a city of 12.5 million people. The ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “Zero COVID” policy that has closed areas throughout China to try to isolate every case.

McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher to allow five home runs in a World Series game, serving up long balls to Philadelphia's Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the first five innings of Game 3. The five home runs traveled a total of 1,950 feet. The previous record of four homers allowed in a World Series game was shared by the Chicago Cubs’ Charlie Root in 1932, Cincinnati’s Gene Thompson in 1939 and St. Louis’ Dick Hughes in 1967.

Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have apprehended the suspect wanted in a shooting that wounded two Newark police officers as they sought to question him about a previous shooting. Authorities took 30-year-old Kendall Howard into custody Wednesday. They'll discuss details about the apprehension during a news conference later in the day. Authorities say Howard opened fire on the officers in a parking lot outside an apartment building about a mile west of the city’s airport on Tuesday. The officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the building. The search for the suspect lasted for hours. The officers are stable at a nearby hospital. Howard is charged with attempted murder.

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.