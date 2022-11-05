AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:24 p.m. EDT

It's that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is coming this weekend across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election: Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12. Relish the chance to catch up on sleep and remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant has announced that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

New calculator tackles inequality in missing persons stories

NEW YORK (AP) — The Columbia Journalism Review has unveiled a tool that allows you to guess how much attention you would get from the public if you go missing. It's an attention-getting device in itself, done to highlight "missing white women syndrome." That's a reference to the media's tendency to pay extra attention to missing young, white women. The late Gwen Ifill coined the term to describe it two decades ago, and Columbia says there are few indications that news organizations have changed their habits since then. The online tool is based on actual statistics of missing people and stories devoted to them.

Warren Buffett's firm reports $2.7B loss on investment drop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company reported a $2.7 billion loss Saturday as the paper value of its investment portfolio fell during the third quarter, but most of its operating businesses performed well with the notable exception of Geico. Buffett has long said Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings are a better measure of its performance because they exclude investment gains and losses, which vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings jumped 20% to $7.76 billion and easily topped Wall Street expectations. Geico's performance was hurt by the soaring cost of used cars and car parts that it had to pay for in its claims.

Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma has killed 13 people and injured five others. The blaze erupted in the early Saturday after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people from the cafe, which saw its roof collapse in the fire. Kostroma is roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended for alledgedly firing a flare gun. The cafe's director is also being questioned.

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff says five adults were found dead in a home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. The sheriff’s office said investigators found five adults dead inside of the house in the city about 35 miles south of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a threat to the public, and the situation appears to be isolated to the home. A spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for more information Saturday.

Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans are preparing to bid farewell to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Family members said Saturday’s funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where he was born. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, will officiate at his funeral service. A private burial will follow. At 1 p.m., a celebration of life is planned at the Arcade Theater, also in Ferriday.

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters have blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 United Nations climate meeting in Egypt. Protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes in the demonstration Saturday. Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.” Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.