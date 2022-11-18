AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:16 a.m. EST

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge from a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election too close to call in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes tallied, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority.

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.

Activist Carol Leigh, who coined term `sex work', dies at 71

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carol Leigh, a San Francisco artist and activist who is credited with coining the term “sex work” and who sought for decades to improve conditions for prostitutes and others in the adult entertainment business, has died. She was 71. Her estate executor says Leigh died of cancer Wednesday. A former prostitute, Leigh campaigned to decriminalize and aid those working around the world in the sex work industry — a term she coined for a panel at a 1978 feminist conference. She also co-founded a Bay Area advocacy group to address problems in sex work such as human trafficking, labor and civil rights violations.

Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles' new mayor has outlined her vision to turn around a troubled City Hall and restrain an out-of-control homeless crisis in the nation's second-largest city. U.S. Rep. Karen Bass appeared before cheering supporters to celebrate her victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass struck a tone of unity with a multi-ethnic crowd arrayed behind her. She echoed echoed her main themes from the campaign, including getting homeless people off the streets, reversing spiking crime rates and developing housing for working-class families. She takes office Dec. 12.

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and ex-chief financial officer at the former president’s Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade’s worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor his family were involved in the scheme. The Trump Organization is on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and others avoid paying income taxes on compensation in addition to their salaries. Prosecutors argue the company is liable because Weisselberg was entrusted to act on its behalf.

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores walked out on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Fired SpaceX employees accuse company of violating labor law

NEW YORK (AP) — Several SpaceX employees who were fired after circulating an open letter calling out CEO Elon Musk’s behavior have filed a complaint accusing the company of violating labor laws. The complaint, made Wednesday to the National Labor Relations Board, says five employees who participated in organizing the June letter were fired a day after it was sent to company executives. The complaint also says the company interrogated dozens of others in private meetings, and that four additional employees who helped draft or share the letter were fired in July and August. The letter had called on executives to condemn Musk’s public behavior on Twitter and hold everyone accountable for misconduct.

Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde officer who was leading the city’s police department during the hesitant law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers has stepped down. City spokeswoman Gina Eisenberg says Lt. Mariano Pargas retired effectively immediately on Thursday afternoon after 18 years working for the city. He is the second police leader to leave law enforcement in the fallout since the May massacre, when hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman at Robb Elementary School. Pargas was running the department during the shooting because the chief was out of town.

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a foot found floating in a hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles. Park officials said in a statement Thursday that it isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but that investigators don’t suspect foul play. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. Officials say investigators identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family.