AP source: Simmons won't report to 76ers' training camp

Simmons did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter in Game 2 against the Hawks. He did the same in Games 4 through 7 — going 0 for 0 in the final period. Not one single shot in the fourth over five playoff games.

Simmons just finished the first year of a $177 million max deal. He averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with the Sixers, who drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.

Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the line in the playoffs and missed 27 alone in the second round against Atlanta. He is a 5-for-34 career NBA 3-point shooter.

Asked after the Game 7 loss if Simmons could still be a point guard for a championship contender, coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t have an answer.

Embiid also pointed a finger at Simmons for the loss, the comments seemingly creating a rift that would see the 25-year-old guard from Australia likely never play a game again for the Sixers.

“I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we, I don’t know how to say it, but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw,” Embiid said.

Embiid, though, tweeted his support for Simmons on Sept 1.