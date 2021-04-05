AP source: MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field

Kemp has vowed to defend the measure, and other Republicans have criticized MLB's move. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed out of throwing the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opener Monday and said the state would not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other special MLB events.

Coors Field last hosted the All-Star Game in 1998, the fourth season for the stadium and sixth for the Rockies franchise.

It's uncertain what kind of seating capacity there might be due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Rockies had a seating capacity during their first homestand against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers of 21,363 fans, which was 42.6% of usual capacity. The seating was in pods, and standing room areas weren’t available for fans to gather.

Players also weren’t allowed to sign autographs or toss baseballs into the stands, in accordance with MLB coronavirus protocols.

Nolan Arenado might be back with the “home” team — the NL, not the Rockies.

Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason after growing disenchanted with the front office over the team's vision. Arenado is a five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner.