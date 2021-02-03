AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis

The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to a $573 million settlement over its role in advising companies on how to “supercharge” opioid sales amid an overdose crisis, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal ahead of Thursday's planned announcement and filings in courts in 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

McKinsey did not immediately respond to a call or email from the AP Wednesday night.

Without naming McKinsey, the attorneys general in at least North Carolina and West Virginia have scheduled announcements for Thursday morning regarding the opioid crisis. And Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement that the state would file a consent decree Thursday involving McKinsey “that will result in corporate reforms and more than $13 million to Washington state for opioid treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.” Ferguson said that was separate from the multistate deal.