AP promotes Daisy Veerasingham to COO

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press on Wednesday named Daisy Veerasingham as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The new role, effective immediately, gives her responsibility over all the company's units, which will report to both her and CEO Gary Pruitt. She will continue to report to Pruitt and remain on AP’s management committee, which sets policy and makes business decisions.

Veerasingham has been AP's chief revenue officer since 2019, overseeing the news cooperative's sales, product, marketing and customer operations globally. Before that, she served as head of global sales.

She has guided the news organization’s revenue operations through the pandemic’s challenging circumstances “masterfully,” said Pruitt in a memo to staff.

The U.S. newspaper business, AP's traditional customer base, has suffered a plunge in ad revenues because of the economic affects of the pandemic. Major companies have cut jobs and furloughed workers, exacerbating a long-running industry decline, even as a few national newspapers, like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, diverge by attracting new digital subscribers.