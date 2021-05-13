AP PHOTOS: Ramadan demonstrates Muslim courage and faith

The world spun madly on as followers of its second-largest religion practiced the traditions of Islam's holiest month, at times under circumstances that demanded as much courage as faith.

Ramadan is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. But between April 12-13, when this year's observance started, and the month's end Thursday with the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Muslims in many parts of the world carried out the comforting rituals while confronting tragedies and tremendous upheaval.

In mostly-Muslim Turkey, the month of fasting kicked off amid record levels of COVID-19 infections and the country's strictest lockdown of the pandemic. The restrictions prohibited residents from leaving their homes except to shop for groceries or to meet other essential needs, and are in place until after the three-day Eid holiday, normally a time for family reunions.

The coronavirus pandemic shaped Ramadan in other ways for a second year in a row. In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Jakarta and passed through disinfection chambers before entering the Al Mashun Great Mosque compound in North Sumatra on Thursday.