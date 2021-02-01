AP PHOTOS: NYC parks have become 'people's everything'

“There’s always a new route to take. The foliage and the trees are always different. I love the park’s energy … people just want to see others having a good time,” Catton said.

Meanwhile, teacher Noah Mayers led about a dozen students from the Brooklyn Apple Academy, a homeschool resource and community center, to a barbecue area where they gathered tinder, lit a small fire and roasted marshmallows.

“We used to force everyone to go outside in the past. But the last couple of years, we were staying indoors more and more. I had gone from a teacher who usually spent the whole day outside to spending the whole day inside,” he said.

“Now we’re just all outside all the gosh-darn time. I work 40 hours a week,” he added. “Out of 24 hours of teaching, I’m only spending six to eight hours indoors. Being outside it feels a lot safer. We’re not breathing on each other. Usually, we’re running around in the park.”

When the pandemic’s prohibition against large gatherings forced Brooklyn’s BRIC Arts and Prospect Park Alliance to cancel an annual summer-long set of performances at the park’s bandshell, they invited Mildred Beltré and Oasa DuVerney of Brooklyn Hi-Art Machine! to create a public art installation to “activate” the space.