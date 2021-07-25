 Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: No cheers amid virus fears at fanless Tokyo Games
AP

AP PHOTOS: No cheers amid virus fears at fanless Tokyo Games

Gymnasts raised their arms and struck familiar poses — without the familiar explosion of cheers. Nothing to hear near the beach volleyball courts, either, except the piercing hiss of cicadas in surrounding trees.

All around the Tokyo Games, empty seats have provided a sullen, silent reminder that these unusual Olympics have been staged against the will of many in Japan, where the coronavirus pandemic is surging.

Only at a few far-flung events — like soccer matches in the northern prefecture of Miyagi — have fans been allowed to enter. Even then, capacities are severly limited.

A DJ spun some beats at the 3-on-3 basketball court, but the six competitors on the court were essentially his entire audience. No one watched at archery, weightlifting or field hockey, either.

One group of competitors who didn't seem to mind: dressage horses at the Equestrian Park, who carried on without a care as they performed pirouettes and piaffes.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

