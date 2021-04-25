AP PHOTOS: London riding club inspires children to saddle up

In the midst of south London's hustle and bustle, only a 10-minute walk from a subway station, is a school where children are encouraged to horse around.

The Ebony Horse Club is an urban riding school for children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. General Manager Naomi Howgate runs a close-knit and organized team that with the help of volunteers provides 140 rides per week, offering children the opportunity to learn important life skills along with horseback riding.

The club recently reopened its stables after months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The program's eight horses have returned to their inner-city dwellings from a long rest outside London in East Surrey. Across the road from a housing project, club members are again learning how to mount, walk, trot and finally canter the horses.

One of the club’s youngest riders, Shaddai Mcleod, 9, is thrilled to be back in the saddle. His rides after school on Thursdays but joins the team on Sundays to help out in the yard, taking great pride in mucking out the stables, grooming the horses and measuring out the chaff for their evening meals.

Shaddai recently received his first award — a Pony Club badge for a grooming session.