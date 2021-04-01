AP PHOTOS: High school football, cheer return to California

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Anna Smith arrived at Fred Kelly Stadium in Southern California on a recent Friday evening with a cardboard cutout of her brother the size of a semitruck tire. Moments later, more spectators gathered on the school stadium’s bleachers, some wearing face masks with their favorite players’ jersey numbers embroidered on them.

For El Modena High School, Friday night football is back — albeit now in the spring instead of the normal time in the fall.

The team recently played its second football game of the season as more California counties ease coronavirus restrictions and life in the nation’s most populous state inches back to normalcy.

Across the U.S., fits and starts have bedeviled youth sports for the past year since the pandemic first closed schools and altered how parents, coaches and officials approach the extra-curricular activities so fundamental to students’ lives. Rules surrounding youth sports have varied from state to state — and sport — keeping athletes and coaches often at the edge of their seats for months.

In California, players on football teams that have returned to play must follow restrictions that public health experts say are needed to keep youth athletes safe as overall coronavirus rates in the state fall.