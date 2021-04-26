AP PHOTOS: Faces new and familiar at a most unusual Oscars

Regina King, left, and Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Florian Zeller smiles as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the 'The Father' at a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France.
Isla Fisher helps make the final touches to clean the suit of Sacha Baron Cohen as they arrive to attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
Mia Neal, from left, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Andra Day arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Mia Neal, winner of the award for best makeup and hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Martin Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free pose with award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Phillip Bladh, from left, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
H.E.R., winner of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Pippa Ehrlich, left, and James Reed pose in the press room with the award for best documentary feature for "My Octopus Teacher" at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Emerald Fennell, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloe Zhao, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Yuh-Jung Youn, from left, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," and Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Chloe Zhao, winner of the awards for best picture and director for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in London.
H.E.R. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Regina King, left, and Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Producers Frances McDormand, left, and Chloe Zhao, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Nominees, including: Yorgos Lamprinos, bottom center, Adrien Merigeau, center left, Amaury Ovise, center right, Nicolas Becker, center, Jean-Louis Livi, top right, and Florian Zeller, top second left, attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France.
Maria Bakalova arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Yuh-Jung Youn, left, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," and Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," talk outside the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Yuh-Jung Youn, from left, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," and Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Paul Raci arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Carey Mulligan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher pose for a photo during a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was a night that honored nomads and a messiah, new faces and old at a most unusual Academy Awards.
The pandemic-era ceremony at the first-time Oscars home of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles was streamlined and socially distanced, lacking crowds and many if not most of the traditions that mark Hollywood’s biggest night.
Some things never change, though. The red carpet was scaled back and modest, but the fashion wasn’t, and the men turned as many heads as the women. LaKeith Stanfield, nominated for best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” wore a swinging black jumpsuit straight from the 1970s. Leslie Odom Jr. wore a striking gold suit and matching shirt, though he wouldn’t win an Oscar to go with it in either of his two nominations for “One Night in Miami.”
“Nomadland” was the night’s big winner and breaker of barriers. Director Chloé Zhao became just the second woman and the first woman of color to win best director. Frances McDormand won her third Oscar for best actress. And their film became the first with a woman as both director and lead actor to win best picture.