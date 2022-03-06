 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

AP PHOTOS: Day 11, death on Ukraine's bombarded streets

Ukrainian soldiers carry civilians away from Russian attacks. Others who couldn't be saved from the barrage lie dead in the street.

Amid the deaths, the fires and the crowds of desperate people fleeing the fighting, there were glimmers of hope, like the wedding of two members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, with flowers, fatigues and a helmet for a wedding crown.

Ukrainians absorbed continued Russian attacks on cities across their country on Sunday, with some attending church services amid the lethal fallout from the 11-day-old war.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said that as the sun went down the largest wave of missile strikes began, with heavy shelling in the outskirts of Kyiv but also hitting Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.

Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis continued with meetings and calls among leaders in Europe and beyond on Sunday. So far some 1.5 million Ukrainians have been driven from their country by the violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

