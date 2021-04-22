AP PHOTOS: California theme park reopens after virus closure

“It’s mixed emotions,” he said, recalling when he had to let most of his 150 employees go, including his wife.

“Parks are seasonal,” he said. “Sometimes you have a rainy month. We always have enough in our reserves for three or four months of who knows what. But nobody has a reserve for a year.”

The closure was hard for everyone, he said.

“I’m glad that we are getting through it,” he said. “I’m glad we are reaching the end ... But it’s been tough.”

Sandy Martinez, 32, the park’s barista, is among the former employees who came back for the reopening.

“I didn’t look for any other job because I love working here,” said Martinez, who began her career at the park when she was 18. “They are like family to me.”

Maintenance manager Kevin Kinne, 63, who got coronavirus and recovered, also returned.

Installing bubble machines on the eve of reopening, Kinne said he missed watching the kids and the happiness.

He said he has held jobs at bigger parks but would rather work at Adventure City any day.

“Oh God, I wanted to come back to work so bad,” he said. “We are a small park so we all know each other. We are all friends.”

