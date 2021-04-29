AP PHOTOS: A month of religious holidays, pyres and prayer

Around the world April was the month when many religions celebrated their most important holidays. But it also was the month when the focus for individuals was on burial rites as they said goodbye to loved ones as COVID-19 continued to impact the religious world.

Flames and smoke rose from the funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims in a makeshift, outdoor mass crematorium in New Delhi.

To the north in Haridwar, holy men in face coverings waited for a procession to the Ganges River for a dip in its waters, believed to absolve one’s sins, during the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela.

Also in that holy city, a young boy having his head shaved at the river’s bank was one of thousands of pilgrims who flocked there even as states nationwide instituted virus lockdowns.

The eyes of the world turned toward India in April as coronavirus cases and deaths spiked precipitously there, setting new global records for the most daily infections in a single country. So, too, did the lenses of photographers documenting the pandemic’s fast-moving spread in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people, yielding some of the AP's most compelling faith-related images of the month.