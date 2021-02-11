AP PHOTOS: A look inside a modern COVID-19 'field hospital'

Then there’s what the staff calls “the honeymoon suite,” the curtained-off cubicle where Peter and Pauline Sorrow are — finally, hopefully — finishing their battles with coronavirus.

Peter, 62 and Pauline, 71, have been together for 25 years. The longest they’ve been apart were the five days when Peter was first hospitalized in January for COVID-19. Since then, through recovery and relapse, he’s been in the main hospital twice, and is now finishing his second stint in the field hospital. For a few days after Pauline first got sick, they were just across the hall from one another in the main hospital, isolated in their own negative pressure rooms, communicating by phone.

Pauline, who is still mostly bedridden, was thrilled when they wheeled her bed next to Peter’s in the field hospital.

He now helps care for her: opening a stubborn lid on her lunch, cleaning a spot of food off her gown, updating their family.

“He saved me,” she said. While both are steadily recovering, Pauline worries that COVID-19 still could take both of them.

“I kind of wonder sometimes if we’re going to wake up and we won’t be here,” she said.