AP: Over 9,000 virus patients sent into NY nursing homes

But the flurry of new disclosures began last month after state Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat issued a blistering report accusing the administration of underreporting its long-term care deaths by more than 50%.

That was consistent with an AP report from August that focused on the fact that New York is one of the only states that counts just those who died on nursing home property and not those who died after being transported to hospitals.

Under heavy pressure to change its methodology, New York began issuing reports in recent days that added thousands more to its long-term care death toll since March. That lifted the total dead to nearly 15,000 from about 8,500 last month. The new data also confirmed that COVID-19 deaths at some nursing homes are double or more what had been previously reported.

Cuomo has repeatedly used the lower death figures previously reported to cast his administration’s response to the pandemic in a favorable light, noting that nursing home deaths compared with total deaths in the state were lower than nearly every other state. The new data shows that claim was wrong. They put nursing home resident deaths at 36% of New York’s total deaths, roughly the average for the country as a whole.

———

Associated Press writer Jim Mustian contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.