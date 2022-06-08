AP News Summary at 9:59 a.m. EDT

Simone Biles, other women seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo of Mississippi was forced into a runoff after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending. The contests were among primary elections across seven states Tuesday that set up November showdowns in dozens of races. In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members are facing tough challenges in several districts that will help determine control of Congress. In Montana, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was in a tight race for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district.

No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide. In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation. —

Iran says 2 UN watchdog devices at nuclear site turned off

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has turned off two surveillance devices used by U.N. nuclear inspectors to monitor the Islamic Republic’s uranium enrichment. Wednesday's decision further escalates the crisis over Iran's atomic program as the country's nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. A state TV report that was later repeated by other Iranian media says authorities deactivated the “beyond-safeguards cameras of the measuring Online Enrichment Monitor and flowmeter.” That appears to refer to the International Atomic Energy Agency's online enrichment monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities. Those monitors are known to be installed at Iran's underground Natanz enrichment facility. The IAEA declined to comment.

Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appeared on the cusp of retreat. But the regional governor insisted Wednesday they are still fighting “for every centimeter” of the city. The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region. It is one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to the region of coal mines and factories. Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday that Ukrainian troops might have to retreat in Sievierodonetsk. But they are currently still fighting.

'Only God can help': Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Deaths have begun in the region’s most parched drought in four decades. Previously unreported data shared with The Associated Press show nearly 450 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone. Authorities are now shifting to the grim task of trying to prevent famine. Drought comes and goes. But this is one like no other. Humanitarian aid is sapped by global crises like COVID-19 and now Russia's war in Ukraine.

Griner's fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the Phoenix Mercury player’s case is tangled up with that of another prisoner few Americans have heard of. Paul Whelan also has been held in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage charges he and the U.S. government say are false. Whelan was left out of a prisoner exchange in April that brought home yet another detainee, Marine veteran Trevor Reed. That resolution escalates pressure on the Biden administration to avoid a repeat scenario of another one-for-one swap that does not include Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan.

Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders in Los Angeles. Leaders are expected to agree on a call to action that supporters hope will guide countries as they host people fleeing violence and persecution and searching for more economic stability. The United States has been the most popular destination for asylum-seekers since 2017, but it is far from alone in facing more migrants at its borders. While leaders of Mexico and several Central American countries are skipping the Summit of the Americas, the migration accord has been in the works for nearly a year.

Civil rights advocate Xernona Clayton is still 'fearless'

ATLANTA (AP) — A key aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says she’s deeply saddened by the hate crimes that are terrorizing people across America. Xernona Clayton has been working for racial equality and harmony since the civil rights movement began, which is why she tells The Associated Press that she can't sit quietly in the face of racial terror. King recruited Clayton to bring attention to the movement in the 1960s. She called on celebrity friends to raise bail money and campaigned to desegregate Atlanta's hospitals. She later became the first Black TV host in the South. She says that if we treat people right, skin color won't matter.

Chinese Olympian Eileen Gu working for Salt Lake Games bid

Eileen Gu won two gold medals for China in freestyle skiing at the recent Beijing Olympics. Now the California-born athlete has signed on to work for Salt Lake City’s bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics. Tom Kelly of the bid committee confirmed Gu’s participation to The Associated Press as an “athlete representative.” Gu made the announcement herself at the Time100 Summit. Kelly says “she is working with us, but we haven’t chosen her exact title." The choice could be controversial. The 18-year-old Gu was born in the United States to a Chinese mother. She competed for China at the Winter Games almost four months ago and won two golds and one silver medal in Beijing.

