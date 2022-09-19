AP News Summary at 9:58 a.m. EDT

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are saying a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers. Crowds massed along the streets of London on Monday to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle. Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times. That's once a minute for each year of Elizabeth’s life. Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church. Atop the coffin sat a handwritten note from King Charles III.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has competed a procession at walking pace through central London and is bound in a hearse for her final resting place at Windsor Castle. After being pulled more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage by 142 Royal Navy sailors, the coffin was transferred to a hearse at Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace. Dozens of Buckingham Place staff stood in a neat line in the palace courtyard, and many bowed or curtseyed as the procession passed by. The monarch will be interred later Monday alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died last year.

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Family members and U.S. officials say an American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. They said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release had centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (328 yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry called the attack an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Ukraine's atomic energy operator said the strike just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant. The agency says the impact didn’t affect the plant's reactors but caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a hydropower plant to shut down temporarily. Russia didn’t immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is roaring over the Dominican Republic after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor says is “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory say it's too early to know the full scope of damage. The expansive storm is still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday, as well as in the eastern Dominican Republic. A U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist says flooding reached “historic levels,” and authorities have evacuated or rescued hundreds of people across the island. Authorities say some power has returned, but full restoration could take days.

Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires

In a joint investigation, reporters from the Associated Press and Reveal at the Center for Investigative Reporting spent months unearthing the history of convict leasing that built business empires. They focused on Tennessee Coal, Iron & Railroad, which ran a stockade and coal mine, and the company that later bought it, U.S. Steel. The team found someone living today whose ancestor was imprisoned in the Lone Rock stockade nearly 140 years ago. They also interviewed the descendant of a man who got rich from his role in pioneering Tennessee’s convict leasing system. The reporters also heard from U.S. Steel. For the first time, it said it was willing to discuss its past with members of the affected community.

Q&A: Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, future presidency, novel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth’s preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 23-year-old created the poem titled “An Ode We Owe” in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're “too large to be stepped away from.”

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Wall Street opens lower ahead of expected interest rate hike

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. Crude oil prices were also moving lower in early trading Monday. Major U.S. indexes were down about a third of a percent in the early going, and Treasury yields were moving higher. Markets are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on rates. It's expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences intrest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point in its fight against inflation.

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge hit two more Sunday to raise his season total to 59. That's two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York will play its next six games. Pujols is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. The 42-year-old Pujols is retiring at the end of the season.