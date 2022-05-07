AP News Summary at 9:56 a.m. EDT

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are solidifying their positions around the nation’s second-largest city as Russian forces deliver more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol. The Russians are hoping to complete their conquest of Mariupol and make other notable gains in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. As the holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany approached, cities across Ukraine prepared for an expected increase in Russian attacks. Officials urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of war to heed air raid warnings. Ukrainian officials said four Russian cruise missiles fired from aircraft hit the southern region of Odesa on Saturday.

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions. Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer. The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government. But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political. Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.

Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

HARISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections. But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate. In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions. That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November. Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.

Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. That would give it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast. Vote-counting in the election resumed Saturday. A Sinn Fein win in the election would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army. It would also bring Sinn Fein’s ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the party has kept unification out of the spotlight during a campaign that has been dominated by more immediate concerns like the skyrocketing cost of living.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public. The decree Saturday evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. The acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry says: “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety." The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An aggressive effort in St. Louis is trying to lure Afghan refugees. About 600 have made it to the Midwestern city so far and another 750 are expected by later this year. Civic leaders are hopeful that over the next few years, thousands more will decide to locate to St. Louis, helping to offset seven decades of population loss and rejuvenate urban neighborhoods — just as the arrival of Bosnian refugees did three decades ago. The St. Louis region is now home to about 40,000 Bosnians. An area of the city known as “Little Bosnia” features Bosnian-run businesses, a chamber of commerce and even an online newspaper.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Less immigrant labor in US contributing to prices hikes

The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that's partly fueled by a drop-off in immigration, which ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. By some estimates, the U.S. now has an 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same. That's helped lead to a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding. It's also contributing to supply shortages and price increases. Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle's farm in Texas is so short of immigrants that he's replaced hundreds of acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery. He's also increased pay for his workers, who are almost exclusively immigrants.

Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 25

HAVANA (AP) — Rescuers in Cuba’s capital are still hunting for survivors in the ruins of a luxury hotel that was shattered by an explosion that killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60. A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time of the explosion because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening. Relatives of missing people have gathered as rescuers use dogs to hunt for victims and survivors. Others gathered at hospitals where the injured are being treated.

He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife. One of them is lying. Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue May 16 after the trial _ which has already stretched on for four weeks _ resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

