AP News Summary at 9:54 a.m. EDT

American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. American spy services underestimated Ukraine's will to fight while overestimating Russia's ability to overrun its neighbor, even as those agencies accurately predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. The agencies now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand, especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year. U.S. intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine, and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, officials are trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and the U.S. is seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities as the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward. And the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling. Officials say crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting. Some villages are impossible to reach. A water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut says "we can hear the shells whistling above us.”

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.” The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

Online pro-gun extremism: 'Cool for active shooter stuff'

As Americans reel from mass shootings, law enforcement officials and experts on extremism are taking increasing notice of the sprawling online space devoted to guns and gun rights. That includes gun forums, tactical training videos, websites that sell unregistered gun kits and social media platforms where far-right gun owners swap practical tips and talk of dark plots to take their weapons. It’s an ecosystem rich with potential recruits for extremist groups exploiting the often blurry line separating traditional support for a Constitutional right from militant anti-government movements that embrace racism and violence.

Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Jubilee concert

LONDON (AP) — Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, will address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater outside the palace. The 96-year-old monarch isn’t expected to attend the evening outdoor event, with rain in the forecast. The sovereign, who has had problems moving around recently, also opted not to attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks

Democratic political candidates are struggling to counter a barrage of GOP attacks targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender people. Democrats in some cases are making measured responses and occasionally capitulating to a strategy that serves mostly to galvanize the Republican base. But some LGBTQ people say they feel abandoned as Democrats largely avoid direct confrontations. They want to see candidates go beyond prepared statements celebrating Pride month. They instead want candidates to place LGBTQ issues more at the center of their campaigns while warning of the specific consequences of Republican victories.

Woman buoyed by support after viral pastor confrontation

An Indiana woman says she has felt "overwhelming support" from people all over the world after she confronted her pastor. She says he started a years-long sexual relationship with her when she was 16 and he was in his late 30s. The video of her May 22 confrontation has been viewed on Facebook nearly a million times. Pastor John B. Lowe II resigned from New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana. He had confessed to “adultery” at the May 22 service. She then took the microphone and said it began when she was a teen and that she carried the secret shame for years until now.

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded. Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Arredondo has not responded to interview requests from AP. The head of the DPS has criticized Arredondo for acting too slowly. Gutierrez said Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of 911 calls from terrified children inside the school during the shooting.

Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (AP) — As the financially struggling Boy Scouts sell off a growing number of campgrounds — conservationists, government officials and others are scrambling to find ways to preserve them as open space. The land sales are filling the gap of declining enrollment and helping fund a proposed national bankruptcy settlement designed to pay thousands of victims of child sexual abuse. It’s unclear how much land belongs to the Boy Scouts, partly because it's owned by local scout councils. But evidence in the Scouts' bankruptcy trial indicate there are about 2,000 properties that could be worth as much as $10 billion. Local land trusts have begun working with state and federal officials to find money to buy the land, some of which is also being sought by developers.

