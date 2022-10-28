AP News Summary at 9:51 p.m. EDT

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed. Apple, Intel, and Gilead Sciences jumped following strong reports, which helped offset a discouraging forecast from Amazon.

Musk now gets chance to defeat Twitter's many fake accounts

Twitter’s unending fight against spam accounts is now a problem for new owner Elon Musk. He pledged in April to defeat the bot scourge or “die trying!” He later cited bots as a reason to back out of buying the social platform. Now that the billionaire has completed the deal, he’s faced with the task of delivering on his promise to clean up the fake profiles that have preoccupied him and bedeviled Twitter since long before he expressed interest in acquiring it. The bot count matters because advertisers — Twitter’s chief revenue source — want to know roughly how many real humans they are reaching when they buy ads.

47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers were feared to be missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees. At least 42 people died in southern Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, a regional interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region. Five others died elsewhere from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall in the country's eastern coast early Saturday. But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in Maguindanao's Kusiong village, Sinarimbo told The Associated Press by telephone.

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials under then-President Donald Trump compiled intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. That's according to a newly unredacted internal review. When the so-called baseball cards on protesters were being compiled, some DHS intelligence analysts voiced concerns over the legality of collecting intelligence on protesters arrested for minor offenses with no apparent threat to homeland security. Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon obtained the newly unredacted report — initially released last year but heavily censored — and provided it to reporters. He criticized DHS leaders in the Trump administration for actions revealed in the document.

DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been freed from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person. The Los Angeles County district attorney announced Friday that the 1988 conviction of 69-year-old Maurice Hastings was vacated at the request of prosecutors and the Innocence Project at California State University, Los Angeles. Hastings said he prayed for years that freedom would come. In 2000, he sought DNA testing of semen found at the homicide scene but his request was rejected. Testing done this year pointed to a convicted kidnapper who died in prison in 2020.

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener. With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem. Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.” Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some ballot watchers have shown up armed and wearing ballistic vests.

Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama man responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have broken generations of public silence. Relatives of Timothy Meaher called his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable” in a statement released to NBC News. It says what Meaher did had consequences that have impacted generations of people. Descendants of the Africans still live in a community in Alabama founded after they were released from slavery following the end of the Civil War in 1865. The head of a descendants organization says the group has been in email contact with the Meaher descendants recently.