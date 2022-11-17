AP News Summary at 9:49 a.m. EST

Republicans win back control of House with narrow majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again, as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. The chilly weather Thursday is a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis. Even as all sides agreed to extend the deal, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine. Authorities said at least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes.

MH17 verdicts: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels on July 17, 2014. None of the defendants appeared for the trial that began in March 2020 and if they are convicted, it’s unlikely they will serve any sentence anytime soon. Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all four.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX collapse "unprecedented"

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned.

Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons

TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) — Nearly a decade after one of the country's deadliest disasters, families in the Philippines are still adjusting to their new reality. Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing when it flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines. Fearful more deadly storms would be coming, the government relocated thousands of families several miles inland. The families are settling into their tidy homes but many still miss their coastal community. They also are few jobs in their new community, forcing them to commute every day which can be costly.

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

A recent outpouring of local anger to scenes of foreign artists and models reveling in Qatar underscored the tensions tearing at the conservative Muslim emirate. The hereditary sheikhdom restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech but is nonetheless preparing to welcome some of the world’s rowdiest crowds for the first World Cup in the Middle East. Human rights groups have raised concerns over how Qatari police will handle foreign fans’ violations of the country’s Islamic legal system that criminalizes public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality. Meanwhile, Qatar faces pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

There is no playbook to instruct how athletic departments are to respond to the tragic death of one of their athletes. But those who have experienced the trauma say the increased emphasis on mental health care in athletic departments and universities at-large — spurred in part by the pandemic — help when a crisis strikes. Tragedy struck the University of Virginia earlier this week. Three members of the football team were shot and killed while on a bus returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip to Washington.

UK push to restore finances means higher taxes, energy bills

LONDON (AP) — Millions of British people face higher taxes and steeper energy bills after the government announced an emergency budget aimed at restoring the government’s economic credibility and shoring up the battered public finances. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Thursday imposed 55 billion pounds in tax increases and spending cuts. He also promised to protect the most vulnerable, including pensioners and those on low incomes, and increase funding for core public services like health and education. Hunt pledged to spend billions of pounds to help consumers pay soaring energy bills, increase welfare benefits and pensions in line with inflation, and maintain investment in energy and infrastructure projects. He also announced a new windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.