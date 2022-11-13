AP News Summary at 9:49 a.m. EST

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will keep control of the Senate, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House is still uncertain as the GOP struggles to pull together a slim majority there. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory Saturday in Nevada gives Democrats the 50 seats they need to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this year. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer says the American people have rejected “the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction” of Republicans who were promoted by Donald Trump. Biden says, “I feel good.”

Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away at the polls. And turnout, while down from the last midterm cycle four years ago, appeared robust in Georgia, a state with hotly competitive contests for governor and U.S. Senate. The lack of broad disenfranchisement isn’t necessarily a sign that everyone who wanted to vote could; there’s no good way to tell why certain voters didn’t cast a ballot.

Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian avenue; deaths reported

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul governor says people have died and others are injured following an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue. Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) on Sunday afternoon. He did not say how many people were killed or injured. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.

6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Saturday that “we will see many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory. Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and the latest in a series of battlefield embarrassments

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin their talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” But the summit’s focus on topics such as health, sustainable energy and digital transformation is likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions. While the U.S. and its allies square off against China, emerging economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia walk a tightrope between bigger powers.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

After hurricanes, program aims to help alleviate stress

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — People who work in hurricane-affected areas often talk about the stress the long rebuilding process can take on people and the anxiety stirred up during hurricane season. A program in Slidell, Louisiana, aims to help participants address some of that. The six-week mindfulness course is being put on by the local Habitat for Humanity and the Northshore Community Foundation. The foundation's president and CEO, Susan Bonnett, says immediately after hurricanes the foundation receives money requests for traditional items like tarps. Months later come requests for mental health services. So they have sought creative ways to address problems they knew would build after events like last year's Hurricane Ida.

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won't be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What’s not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. In and around the conference, Saudi Arabia is presenting itself as a leader in green energies and eco-friendly practices. The country wants to be part of the transition to renewable energies while holding on to its role as the top global crude oil exporter. That vision is sharply contested by climate scientists and environmental experts, who argue that Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich countries simply want to distract the world to continue with business as usual.